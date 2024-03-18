Growing concerns over 22-year-old missing from home in Wakefield
Sarah Bodden, 22, is believed to have left her home in the early hours of this morning and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
She is described as a white woman, of medium build, with long, straught brown hair.
She usually wears black trousers and a black hoody, but it has not been confirmed at this time what she was wearing when she left home.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Sarah or with any information about her movements since the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 290 of 18 March.
Similarly, Sarah herself is urged to contact the police or her family to confirm she is safe and well.