Growing concerns over 22-year-old missing from home in Wakefield

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been reported missing from home in the West Bretton area of Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:58 GMT
Sarah Bodden, 22, is believed to have left her home in the early hours of this morning and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

She is described as a white woman, of medium build, with long, straught brown hair.

She usually wears black trousers and a black hoody, but it has not been confirmed at this time what she was wearing when she left home.

Sarah BoddenSarah Bodden
Anyone who thinks they have seen Sarah or with any information about her movements since the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 290 of 18 March.

Similarly, Sarah herself is urged to contact the police or her family to confirm she is safe and well.

