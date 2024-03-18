Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Bodden, 22, is believed to have left her home in the early hours of this morning and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

She is described as a white woman, of medium build, with long, straught brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She usually wears black trousers and a black hoody, but it has not been confirmed at this time what she was wearing when she left home.

Sarah Bodden

Anyone who thinks they have seen Sarah or with any information about her movements since the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 290 of 18 March.