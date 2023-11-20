It is always good news to be able to report our local community getting involved to help others and this week is no exception.

13th Wakefield Guides

The Christmas Hamper Appeal – organised by Chantry Rotary Club, CAP and the Wakefield Express – runs every year and helps local families who are perhaps less fortunate to have a better festive season by donating a food hamper.

This week we have two great stories of local organisations getting involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Dobson, from CAP, recently went along to the 13th Wakefield Guides group to talk on them about what CAP does. 13th Wakefield Guides is a group for girls aged 10-14 who meet regularly to do a variety of activities. They have supported CAP for around 10 years now and, following Kevin’s talk, they decided to help out again. The group appealed to their parents to help out with food donations so they could make up hampers.

Ian and Sue Vogan

Eva, aged 10, said: “The talk from Kevin was very interesting and made us think about people less fortunate than us.”

12-year-old Matilda added: “It is always important to think about others and at Christmas it is so easy to get wrapped up in your own wants, it’s important to think about other people who might not to be able to afford to celebrate.”

We also heard this week from Ian and Sue Vogan at Vogan Accountancy in Wakefield. Sue said “We know that the Community Awareness Programme is involved in a hamper appeal every year and we see that it is needed more than ever this year, so we decided to get involved. Ian and I have been on our own Santa dash and put together five hampers ready to be dispatched for the local families in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to support this fantastic local cause. It is a great campaign and while we have so many people in need it is good to know there are local people like CAP who want to help.”