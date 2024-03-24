Half term: Visit Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford markets this Easter for some free, family fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors can enjoy Easter-themed craft activities and even meet the Easter Bunny.

They will also be able to explore all the markets have to offer while taking part in the egg hunt, with prizes awarded for children who complete it.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We know the school holidays can sometimes feel like a long time to keep the kids entertained so come along and enjoy some free, fun Easter activities at one of our markets.

Wakefield Council has announced a cracking Easter programme packed with free family fun, at all six markets in the district over the school holidays.

“And while you’re there, why not browse the stalls and support our fantastic local market traders.”

Wakefield District Markets Easter Egg-stravaganza events will take place between 10am and 3pm at the following markets:

• Normanton: Monday, March 25

• South Elmsall: Tuesday, March 26

• Pontefract: Wednesday, March 27

• Castleford: Thursday, March 28

• Ossett: Friday, March 29

• Wakefield (Teall Way): Saturday, March 30

Spaces for the Easter crafts are limited, so parents are encouraged to book a free ticket in advance for each child wishing to take part.

For further details about the events and to secure a ticket, click here.

This is just one of many planned events and activities coming to the district’s markets throughout 2024.