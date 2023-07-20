Halifax has been rapidly shutting some of its branches across the UK since 2022 due to a ‘decline in footfall’ after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last bank branch in Ossett is among the 44 banks owned by The Lloyds Banking group, which includes Halifax, Lloyds, and the Bank of Scotland, across England, Scotland, and Wales on the chopping block.

The majority will shut their doors towards the end of this year, with the Ossett branch set to close for good on April 9, 2024.

Following this announcement, Link, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has confirmed Ossett will benefit from a new banking hub as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone. There are currently seven banking hubs in operation across the UK, with Ossett among eight more planned.

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood said he is "relieved to hear" that Link is setting up a banking hub following Halifax's departure.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites.

Chris Ashton, Head of Banking Services, LINK said: “Access to cash and face-to-face banking are still vital for millions of people across the UK.

"We’re pleased to recommend the new hub for Ossett which will ensure continued access to these much-valued services.”

"Following the announcement that the Halifax bank branch will be closing on Ossett, I am relieved to hear that LINK will be opening a banking hub in Ossett.” he said.

"This will allow customers of all banks to carry out regular banking transactions and to receive one-on-one advice from banking advisers.

"Access to banking and cash, without having to travel to large cities and distant towns, is absolutely vital for elderly or disabled residents.

"When high street banks are abandoning our small towns, it's great to see LINK stepping up to support our communities."

All the main high street banks are part of the banking hubs – and many bank and building society customers will be able to use the counter service at the hubs and get advice, support and information about banking matters.