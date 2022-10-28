A cosplay event featuring the very best characters from pop culture is set to take over the Trinity Walk shopping centre today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

‘Star Walk’ will feature the Ghostbusters Ecto 1 car joined by an 8m tall inflatable Stay Puft marshmallow man, R2-D2, Transformer Bumblebee, Hulkbuster Iron Man, War Machine, centre mascot Trinny, roaming Spinosaurus dinosaur, baby dinos and replica Lightening McQueen car.

And Star Walk Saturday will see R2-D2 joined by amazing cosplay characters from different Star Wars troops alongside The Cosmaniacs superheroes, roaming Spinosaurus, Bumblebee, Paw Patrol’s Marshall, Lightening McQueen and mascot Trinny.

The event will take place today, Friday, October 28 and tomorrow Saturday, October 29.

Free face painting will be available thanks to the ever-popular Donna, again with donations welcome for the children’s hospice.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager of Trinity Walk, said: “Our first Star Walk in spring was a massive success and we absolutely loved seeing the thousands of people here interacting with the characters, getting pictures, having fun and supporting this amazing charity.

“For the Star Walk sequel we’ve added a Halloween twist with the Ghostbusters element on the Friday while maintaining the popular Star Wars and superhero characters everyone knows and loves.

“The performers involved are amazing, with many giving up their time for free, so we want to say a massive thanks to each and every one of them. We can’t wait to see Ricky’s R2-D2 which looks amazing form the videos we’ve seen already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Troopers will roam the city centre as part of the event.