Halloween 2022: The best spooky events for adults in and around Wakefield

We’ve rounded up the best things you can do this Halloween without the kids, so read on… if you dare!
1. YORKSHIRE SCARE GROUNDS
Yorkshire’s number 1 scream park and Halloween destination, Yorkshire Scare Grounds, is back for 2022! Designed to thrill, scare and entertain you with live actors, authentic sets, atmospheric lighting and sound, plus static and moving props. With 5 creepy new scare attractions and 2 horrifying scare zones, face your fears this October for a spine-chilling experience you won’t forget. Selected days until Monday 31 October, 6:30pm – 11pm. Hell Lane, Heath, WF1 5SH. £21 – £23 per person.
2. LOT WAKEFIELD
Do you like scary movies? Well LOT Wakefield have got the perfect event for you. Their Halloween Friday film screenings are the perfect opportunity to take in a classic film, enjoy some delicious food and drinks plus free popcorn. Oh, and fancy dress is always encouraged! Get Out, Friday 14 October, Shaun of the Dead, Friday 21 October, Scream, Friday 28 October. Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BJ. Free entry, free popcorn, discounted drinks.
3. WICKED WAKEY
This Halloween, Wakefield BID is turning Wakefield into the spooky centre of Yorkshire with Wicked Wakey! Expect a city dressed in its own scary costume, creepy selfie rooms and the Tiny Train of Terror – a land train taking visitors on a spooky ride around the city with characters telling scary tales from beyond the grave! Friday 28 – Saturday 29 October, 10am – 4pm in Wakefield City Centre.
4. 30 EAST DRIVE
30 East Drive may look like all the other houses on this unassuming street in Pontefract, but it’s actually home to one of the most violent poltergeists in the world, who drove out the family that lived here in the 1970s. Join Haunted Happenings for an overnight ghost hunt and see what you can uncover, if you dare…Various nights in October. From £59.
