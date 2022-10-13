Halloween 2022: The best spooky events for adults in and around Wakefield

4. 30 EAST DRIVE

30 East Drive may look like all the other houses on this unassuming street in Pontefract, but it’s actually home to one of the most violent poltergeists in the world, who drove out the family that lived here in the 1970s. Join Haunted Happenings for an overnight ghost hunt and see what you can uncover, if you dare…Various nights in October. From £59.

