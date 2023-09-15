Halloween 2023: Here are the top places for pumpkin picking in and around West Yorkshire

Spooky season is upon us - let us help you find the best place in and around West Yorkshire to pick the perfect pumpkin this Halloween.

Standing firmly in autumn and with Halloween fast approaching, now is the best time to start looking for your signature spooky decoration this season.

Whether you are looking for the ultimate Instagram photo shoot or you want to treat the kids to a spooky day out, we have got you covered.

We have put together a handy list of places across Wakefield, Pontefract, Leeds and Calderdale where you can go to pick your own pumpkin along with other spooktacular activities and events.

Lots of these attractions are in high demand so advanced pre-booking is advised.

Have we missed your favourite off the list?

2 . Farmer Copley's Farmer Copley's is always in high demand. Farmer Copley's grows more than 30 different varieties and have plenty of entertainment, refreshments and more throughout October. The pumpkin festival is on from September 29 until October 31. Tickets cost £5 per person and children under the age of 3 are free. Pumpkins can be purchased at an additional cos Photo: Farmer Copley's Photo Sales

3 . Pumpkins On T’Hill, Ripponden Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, the team at Pumpkins On T’Hill’s pumpkin forest first offered the increasingly popular autumn activity in 2021. Visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home. Dates are available across the end of September and throughout October. Photo: Pumpkins On T’Hill, Ripponden Photo Sales