Happy 110th birthday, Margaret Hammond

Happy birthday, Margaret!

Margaret Hammond is believed to be the second oldest person in Yorkshire and the eighth in UK.

Born on May 25 1912 in Wombwell near Barnsley to Harold and Clara Shevill, Margaret was the eldest of four children.

After school she worked in the Co-operative restaurant and later a tailors shop in Barnsley.

She married Noel Lesley Hammond, or Les for short, in 1936 and they went on to have four children.

Sadly, she lost her son, Bob, in 2020,

Margaret moved to Wakefield shortly after her 101st birthday to be closer to daughter, Lynda.

She has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and now now lives in a care home in Normanton.

Lynda said: "In her youth she enjoyed going to dances, was a member of the Co-op amateur dramatics and was a member of a hiking group that took her all over the Yorkshire Moors in all weathers.

"She has regular visits from her family and is always ready for a laugh and joke with the care staff.