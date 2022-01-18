Happy Days Nursery in Wakefield sold to education group

Happy Days Nursery in Wakefield has been sold to an education group after the retirement of its owner.

The family-owned nursery, which has been running in the city for 25 years, provided day care as well as a successful before and after school provision for children aged 0-11 years.

The business has been bought by The Little Sports Group (LSG) the parent company for an established primary education business, LSC, which provides permanent subject specialist staff for primary schools across the UK., with supporting subjects including PE, music, drama and Spanish as well as offering out-of-school childcare through high-quality breakfast, after-school and holiday clubs.

Previous owner, Soheir Ishak, said: “Having made the decision to retire and spend some quality time with my grandchildren and family, I wanted to pass the baton on to a passionate team, who I know will continue ensuring that the children at our setting have the best possible care.

"I was keen to find someone with similar values to take over our family business which I started with my husband and nurtured for 25 years.

"I know that Craig, Rebecca and the team at LSG will do a fantastic job of caring for the children and developing the business further to enhance all that is already in place.”

Craig Brennan, Chief Executive of LSG, said: “Having operated and built successful businesses within the early years, primary education and out-of-school childcare sectors over the last 15 years, we knew moving in to ‘full day care’ would be the next natural step for us.

"We have been very focused on building the nursery business over the last six months and are extremely proud of the progress we have made to date. We have already completed on a number of acquisitions and put a fantastic senior management team in place.