A couple have reached a major matrimonial milestone - 75 years wed.

John and Dorothy Oxley, who are 97 and 95 respectively, met in 1937 in Featherstone and married in July 1944.

Moving to Linden Terrace in Pontefract, John worked at bearings manufacturer RHP in Ferrybridge.

They both currently reside at Snydale Care Home in Pontefract. They have two daughters, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Granddaughter Emma Ramos said: “They are very much in love and inseparable.”