Haribo has announced announced the recipients of this year’s Happiness Together Fund, which aims to alleviate the cycle of social isolation in Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

Building on the success of last year’s programme, the fund will continue to work with Community Foundation Wakefield District and Prosper Wakefield Ltd, to create opportunities for memorable, shared experiences and moments of fun and happiness between generations.

In turn, it aims to reduce loneliness and improve welfare and wellbeing in the local community.

This year’s process saw more applications than ever, resulting in a comprehensive selection process with representatives from Haribo, Community Foundation Wakefield District, Prosper Wakefield and Wakefield and District Housing.

Haribo has two factories in Pontefract and Castleford.

Successful applicants include The Leeds United Foundation, Senior Citizens Support Group, The Creative Art House, Blossom, Canal and River Trust and Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

Each organisation has received funding in order to deliver a calendar of exciting plans over the coming months to tackle loneliness across the district.

And initiatives include tech support workshops, self-defence classes, intergenerational fishing classes, day trips for the elderly and disabled.

The funds will also go to Featherstone Rovers RLFC which will continue to deliver their lunch club to isolated elderly residents, with food cooked by young carers and those with learning difficulties.

The Community Foundation Wakefield District’s director, Murray Edwards, said: “We are delighted to be working with Haribo again this year, and working for the first time in collaboration with Prosper Wakefield Ltd.

"The wide variety of projects being funded demonstrates just how much communities can benefit through the work of the organisations involved, and we look forward to continuing to develop this over the years ahead.”

Jon Hughes, managing Director of Haribo UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to reveal the well-deserved recipients of the Haribo Happiness Together Fund. Social isolation is an issue impacting more of us than ever.

"We have 600 colleagues in West Yorkshire and the fund gives us a chance to make a positive impact close to home: addressing loneliness, building friendships, and supporting our communities in a fun and exciting way.