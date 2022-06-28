Harry Gration: BBC Look North team pay tribute to 'truly loved' former presenter

Harry Gration died suddenly on Friday.

The 71-year-old, who presented Look North between 1982 and 2020, died suddenly on Friday.

On Sunday's programme, his former co-presenter Amy Garcia said his death “comes as a terrible shock to us all”.

“Tonight, I know he’d be saying ‘get on with it lass, let’s have a glass of wine afterwards’,” she said. “Harry was synonymous with Look North, with this red sofa and with Yorkshire.

“Tonight, we’ll pay tribute to a journalist, a passionate sport supporter and a charity fundraiser.”

During the programme, Cathy Killick, who worked with him for almost 30 years, looked back over his career and praised him for covering a wide range of sports and news stories with “calm professionalism”.

“His great gift was to present the memorable and relatable wherever he was. He was brilliant with people, including all his co-hosts,” she said.

“They all remember his ability to share and collaborate.

“You couldn’t watch Look North without realising Harry was fun to be around. He never minded making a fool of himself.”

She added: “Never pompous or egocentric, just modest, generous and kind, and with a huge respect for you, his viewers.

BBC presenters Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Dan Walker also praised the beloved broadcaster, who offered them kind words of support when they were starting out.“He had this

presence both on and off screen, people just warmed to him,” said Mr Walker.