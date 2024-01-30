Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The anniversary marks 50 years since a bomb exploded on a coach transporting off-duty army personnel and their families to Catterick Garrison between junction 26 and 27.

The entrance hall of the westbound section of the Hartshead Moor services area was then used as a first aid area for those wounded in the blast.

The explosion killed eleven people and wounded many others, one of whom died four days later. Nine were soldiers and three were civilians.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 4 at Hartshead Moor services to remember those who died in the M62 coach bombing 50 years ago in 1974.

Sunday’s commemoration will take place at the westbound section of Hartshead Moor services, with families, survivors and guests gathering from 10.30am.

MP for Dewsbury, Mark Eastwood, who will be attending the event, said:

“It is important that we never forget the sacrifices that have been made by our armed forces and that is why I have attended the Hartshead Bombing Memorial Service, to remember the victims of this atrocious attack on our military personnel and their families, since 2018.

People gather in 2017 at Hartshead Moor services to remember those who died in the coach bomb on the M62 on February 4, 1974.

“This year is very significant as it is the 50th anniversary of the terrible attack occurring on February 4, 1974 and I am honoured to be attending in my role as a member of His Majesty’s Government and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

“I am pleased that the service will also be attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, to represent HM The King, the High Sheriffs of West Yorkshire and City of Manchester as well as numerous civic dignitaries, the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police and the Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester.”