Have a spook-tacular half-term this Halloween with the RSPB at Fairburn Ings

The RSPB’s Aire Valley sites, including Fairburn Ings, are offering fang-tastic outdoor activities for the family this October half-term.

Between October 26 and November 3, families are invited to join Deadly Dusk Walks, taking place on Wednesday, October 30 at Fairburn Ings and Tuesday, October 29 at St Aidan’s.

Led by staff and volunteers, these walks will treat families to an after-hours tour around Fairburn Ings or St Aidan’s to discover what wildlife crawls, flaps, and scutters about after dark.

Families will learn about the horrible history of the two sites with a spooky storyteller and have the chance to get creative with face-painting throughout the day and a fancy-dress competition on the night.

Every day throughout half-term, families can enjoy drop-in activities including gruesomely good quiz trails as well as get creative crafting nature wands and making bat bunting to decorate their homes this Halloween.

Meryl Varty, Visitor Experience Officer for the Aire Valley reserves, said: “Halloween is a holiday characterised by night-time creatures that we don’t often get to see so what better way to spend it than by getting up close to real-life owls, bats, frogs and foxes on a nature reserve.”

Booking for the ‘Deadly Dusk Walks’ is essential and can be done in person in either visitor centre or online via Eventbrite - search for ‘Deadly Dusk Walk’ in ‘Leeds’- or the Facebook page ‘RSPB West Yorks – Fairburn Ings and St Aidan’s’.

Tickets: £4 RSPB member child / £5 non-member child.

Tickets are for children only, adults go free but are limited to two per party.