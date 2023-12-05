Have your say on bus services: Wakefield to host consultation events on the future of buses in West Yorkshire

Two events will be held in Wakefield as part of a major consultation on the future of buses in West Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This will give the public the chance to learn more about the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s proposals for bus reform, explain how they can have their say on how buses should be run and ask questions to the project team.

A series of drop-in events have already taken place across the region, along with online webinars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This is a really important decision for West Yorkshire – so it’s vital that we hear the views of as many people as we can – both bus users and non-bus users.

Two events will be held in Wakefield as part of a major consultation on the future of buses in West Yorkshire.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the consultation so far, and now people have a chance to come along, ask a question to the project team, and learn more about our proposals in person.”

The 12-week consultation, which closes on January 7 2024, asks people to have their say on how buses should be run in West Yorkshire.

Currently, buses are mainly run by private operators. A Combined Authority assessment, which has been reviewed by an independent auditor, has looked at the options for bus reform and concluded that Franchising would offer “clear strategic benefits”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus Franchising would give the Combined Authority control over the routes, frequency, fares and overall standards of the region’s buses, and it would then contract bus operators to run these on its behalf.

The assessment also looked at the benefits of new partnerships with local bus operators, known as ‘enhanced partnership plus’.

Subject to the outcome of the consultation and a final decision by Mayor Tracy Brabin, the plans could result in bus services in West Yorkshire coming back under public control.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “This is a really good opportunity for people in our district to have their say on how buses are run in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many thousands of people rely on bus services for work, to visit family and friends, and for leisure.

“We think bus franchising is an excellent idea. But we need to know what residents think about the proposals. So, I’m urging people to come to Wakefield Town Hall on December 8, to take part in the consultation, ask a question, and make sure their voices are heard.”

Following the consultation, the results will be published, and a final decision is expected to be made on the future of West Yorkshire’s buses in Spring 2024.