'He came out cleanly': Wakefield man wanted by police found hiding in a kitchen cupboard behind some bleach

A man wanted by West Yorkshire Police was found hiding in a kitchen cupboard after a swoop on a Wakefield flat by officers.

By Shawna Healey
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT

The man was wanted for eight offences included aggravated burglary.

PC David Pickering from Wakefield Central NPT, was working in the force’s Northgate office on March 17 when he spotted the suspect going into a nearby flat.

He immediately alerted colleagues, and he, alongside other officers, followed by Inspector Paul Fraser, ran into the premises.

The man was found hiding in a kitchen cupboard, behind some bottles of bleach.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The premises were secured, and searched thoroughly.

"The wanted male was found hiding in the kitchen cupboard, behind the bleach. He came out cleanly and was promptly arrested.”

