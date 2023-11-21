The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which has campuses at Castleford and Wakefield colleges, has been praised by Ofsted inspectors who have graded them as ‘Good’ in every aspect.

Inspectors carried out a full inspection of the Group’s three Colleges in Castleford, Wakefield and Selby in early October, following Ofsted’s latest ‘enhanced inspection framework’, which was launched in September 2022.

This includes the introduction of a new skills rating, with the Group receiving the highest grade of ‘Strong’ for its efforts in developing a responsive curriculum which addresses skills gaps in the local, regional and national economy.Following consultation with local employers and civic

and education partners of the Group,

The Group was rated ‘Good’ across all four provision types and all four key judgements, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of students, effectiveness of leadership and management and personal development.

Teachers across the Group were acknowledged for how they used their expertise to plan learning which enables learners and apprentices to continuously build on their knowledge and skills.

The report also concluded that teachers use a range of effective assessment strategies in lessons to check learners’ and apprentices’ understanding and to identify gaps in their knowledge and learners benefit from teachers who are well qualified and have expertise in the subjects that they teach, with many teachers continuing to practise in their specialist fields.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “After merging and aligning our colleges over the past two years, alongside dealing with the disruption of a global pandemic and the economic downturn, this is a fantastic result and is thanks to the hard work and resilience of our staff and students.

"Creating an ambitious, skills-led curriculum is high on our agenda at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, so I’m thrilled that our intent and commitment to address regional and national skills gaps has been acknowledged.

“It is also clear from the report that our students feel safe, supported and motivated as they carry out their learning journey with us, one which encourages them to continuously expand their knowledge, skillset and their horizons. I am truly grateful to all colleagues for their dedication and drive in making a difference to people’s lives across the communities we serve.”

Andrew McConnell OBE, Chair of Governors, said: “Our Board of Governors, Executive Team and colleagues across the Group are delighted with the result and are incredibly proud of our staff, students and the quality of provision delivered here at the Heart of Yorkshire Education

Group.

"To receive a ‘Strong’ skills rating is a testament to the collaborative relationships our staff have built with a range of stakeholders, and how we embed this into everything that we do. The report confirms the vital role the Group plays in developing the skills strategy for the region and beyond, which is preparing our learners with the knowledge and behaviours to successfully progress into prosperous careers.”