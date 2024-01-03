A much-loved Wakefield fundraiser who raised thousands of pounds for charities across the country, has passed away aged 60.

Gaynor Powell died at home with her family and friends at her side on Christmas Day after a three year battle with cancer.

Tributes have been paid by those who knew and loved her, describing her as strong, caring and very much loved.

Gaynor’s son, Darren, said: “We as a family are absolutely heartbroken, but we know she put up a brave fight right until the end.

Gaynor abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral in September, just two days after having a chemotherapy session, raising £300 for Wakefield Hospice.

"She was a warrior and loved by so many people.”

Gaynor had fundraised for the past 11 years, raising thousands of pounds for numerous charities and even abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral in September, just two days after having a chemotherapy session, raising £300 for Wakefield Hospice - a charity close to her heart.

A big Leeds United supporter, Gaynor had a dream come true seven weeks ago when she was invited to their training ground to meet the players.

"She absolutely loved it,” Darren said. “She also loved darts and was a big Chris Dobey fan and got to meet him in November, which she was over the moon with.”

Gaynor with her family - true Leeds United supporters.

Gaynor’s family say they have been comforted by the many tributes by people who met, knew and loved her.

“The tributes have been pouring in for my amazing mum and we can't thank people enough for all their kind and lovely messages,” Darren said:

"They all mean a lot to our family. She was so loved and she will get the best send-off ever.”

Gaynor leaves behind her husband Dean and two sons, Jayson and Darren, five grandchildren, her sister, Jeanette and nieces and nephews.

Gaynor visited Leeds players training

Her funeral will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Standbridge Lane, Kettlethorpe, on Friday, January 19 at 10.40am.

Football shirts, sports shirts and bright colours are asked to be worn, but, on Gaynor’s request, ‘absolutely no Manchester United shirts.’

Family flowers only and a collection will be made for Motor Neurone Disease.