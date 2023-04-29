The party will be held at Heart Collective's space in the old Bodycare shop opposite Primark in The Ridings shopping centre on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 1pm.

The event will be free and open to everyone, and will include drinks and snacks, as well as face painting, arts and crafts, music and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukrainian families living in the district are especially welcome, as the UK will be hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine, after Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision contest which was held in Turin, Italy, last year.

Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest last year. The 2023 final will be held in Liverpool on May 13. Photo: Getty Images

Katherine-Alice Grasham, founder and director of Hearts Collective, said: “This year the UK is hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

"As we know, there are Ukrainian refugees living in Wakefield, and we thought hosting an Eurovision party would be a good way of getting the world out that they are welcome in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our party will feature Ukrainian food, as well as drinks, arts crafts, music and games.”

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, will be in attendance.

Founder and director of Wakefield's Hearts Creative, Katherine-Alice Grasham.

And the party will be a drop-in style with no need to book in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts Collective is part of the Makey Wakey collective and aim to bring joy, healing, and education through the arts.

The Eurovision Final will be shown on the BBC at 8pm on Saturday, May 13.

Hearts Collective has a Ukrainian themed display at their space in The Ridings shopping centre, Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad