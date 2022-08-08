Heatwave in Wakefield as temperatures set to rise again this week

The Met Office has said temperatures are set to climb up to 29C towards the end of the week.

Here's the forecast in full:

Tonight:

After a few cooler and more drizzly days over the past week or two, Wakefield is set to see temperatures rise again this week.

A sunny evening with some late warm sunshine. Clear spells and light winds overnight allowing temperatures to fall, with a few mist or fog patches possible towards dawn.

Tuesday:

More sunshine and very warm temperatures and light winds. A little patchy cloud is possible leading to some hazy sunshine at times. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Wednesday

Dry with long sunny spells and very warm or hot temperatures, which are likely to increase day on day. Light winds, though perhaps breezier later. Maximum temperature 27C.

Thursday

Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 28C.

Friday

Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 28C.

Saturday

Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 29C.

Sunday