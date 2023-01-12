Heavy snowfall forecast for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford next week
Heavy snow showers have been forecast for Wakefield next week.
By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Forecasters say that starting from Tuesday morning, we should start seeing snow fall around 7am.
After a milder winter so far, temperatures are set to plummet with lows of 3°C from Tuesday morning with them dropping to -1°C overnight.
Light snow showers are forecast from the early hours of Tuesday, turning to heavy snow by 3pm.
But it doesn't look as though it will last for long as forecasters believe it will stop by around 7pm.
Wednesday will see sunny intervals with rain on Thursday.