Help and support for Wakefield’s older adults

The Future Proof campaign runs until March next year, and brings together partners including Wakefield Council, Age UK Wakefield District, Live Well Wakefield, and MY Therapy Service.

It supports older people in the Wakefield District to live active and healthy lives, and to reduce and prevent falls, including advice on making simple changes in the home and doing exercises to improve strength and balance, such as walking and dancing, or specialist training programmes.

A series of events are taking place – with a Time for Tea event at The Ridings tomorrow, Thursday, September 22, to offer walking stick advice and a chance to talk about other mobility with health advisors.

There will also be opportunities for people to do some seated exercise, Boccia, and parachute games to build upper body strength.

For details and for other events, see Age UK Wakefield District | Time for Tea

Silver Sunday, takes place in the Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield on Sunday, October 2 from 10am to 2pm. Activities will include a trim trail, chair-based activities, curling, ‘Singing for the Mind’ and more. See also Age UK Wakefield District Save The Date Silver Sunday 2022

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “It’s important that everyone has the information to stay as fit and well as possible as they grow older.