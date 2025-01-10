Help find missing 13-year-old from Rotherham believed to be in the Wakefield area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, who is also known as Ibby, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday, January 7, but has since been sighted in Castleford town centre on Wednesday, January 8.
He is described as Asian male, 5 ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey puffer type jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mohammed’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or knows where he is.
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 1744 of 8th January.