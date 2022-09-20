Help shape Wakefield district’s strategy for autistic adults

Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership have been working with local groups to look at improving access for autistic adults to services and the support they need to live independently within the community.

Following the conversations and looking at what the national strategy says, they want to find out more about what is important to autistic adults, their carers and professionals.

Lisa Willcox, Service Director, Adult Social Care - Mental Health and Learning Disabilities, Wakefield Council said: “We’re really keen to hear the views of autistic adults, their carers and professionals.

"This feedback will help shape the strategy and help us look at how services can be improved.”

The survey can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WKFAutism/

For help to complete or if you would like a paper copy, call 01924 307798 or email [email protected]