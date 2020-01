Police are wanting to trace a man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.

Nathan Byram is from Pontefract but may have been in Wakefield at around 4.30pm on December 31.

He is 5ft 8", of medium build and was wearing a black jacket.

He also tends to wear his baseball cap backwards and has tattoos on his hands.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police on 101 and quote log 968.