Help Wakefield Hospice raise £16K in seven days - here's how you can donate

Wakefield Hospice is aiming to raise £16,000 between Tuesday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 5 to support local hospice care this Christmas.

It’s all part of this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, a nationwide campaign launched every year on #GivingTuesday whereby donations to charities are doubled thanks to the support of generous pledgers.

This year, Wakefield Hospice is aiming to raise £8000 in donations from the local community, which in turn will be doubled to £16,000 thanks to the support of The New Inn, Walton, and The Reed Foundation.

The hospice have named their appeal the “Phenomenal Fund” – named after the word used by Charlotte Rigby to describe the care given to her late husband Tom when being supported at Wakefield Hospice earlier this year.

Sadly Tom passed away in the spring of 2023 aged just 40, and now Tom’s legacy is at the centre of this latest campaign, aimed at supporting other local families in need of hospice care this festive season.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “Over 30 years ago, the generosity of the Wakefield community brought the hospice to life and our dedicated supporters have helped to make the best of every moment, every day, for patients like Tom and his family.

“During these financially uncertain times our supporters are facing their own difficulties and donations have fallen. Wakefield is one of the most deprived areas in England and so to safeguard the phenomenal care and support families receive, we need additional financial support – that is where our Phenomenal Fund comes in.

“Every donation made between November 28 and December 5 will be doubled – doubling the impact each pound has on providing the very best care at Wakefield Hospice this Christmas.”

On the care received by Wakefield Hospice, Charlotte, said: “We got amazing support from all the doctors, nurses…every member of the team just went over and above.

"Being a family and having two young boys – they were amazing letting us visit whenever suited us and nothing was ever too much trouble.

“You don’t appreciate the care which Wakefield Hospice provides until you’ve been there, it’s just another level, it’s just phenomenal.”