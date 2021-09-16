Helping Hands Home Care holding recruitment day in Wakefield

Helping Hands Home Care are hosting a recruitment day in Wakefield with the hope of encouraging more people to start a career in social care.

The event, at the Wakefield branch at 11A Wood Street, is to encourage adults across the country to start a career in social care, and join Helping Hands in their mission to provide high quality care to those who need it.

In order to celebrate their recent partnership with the British Heart Foundation, Helping Hands’ recruitment event will be taking place on World Heart Day, with branches offering the opportunity for attendees to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in addition to their recruitment event.

The event will provide opportunities for new or experienced carers to find out more about working in the social care sector and is open to anybody over the age of 18 with the right to work in the UK.

Kelly Dowling, Head of Recruitment, said: “It is such an exciting time to be a part of Helping Hands, during a period of rapid growth and expansion, we are looking for more wonderful people to come join the Helping Hands team.

“We can’t wait to open all our doors and welcome people in to find out more about the opportunities available. Whether you already work in care, or you’re ready to make a fresh start, I really recommend popping along to your local branch and talking to the team about where a career with Helping Hands can take you.

“We’re looking for empathetic, understanding and compassionate people, so whether or not you’ve got experience, we’ll provide you with all the training you need to flourish in your career.”

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 29 from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm at all Helping Hands on Wood Street.