Hepfest: Wakefield care home hosts its own music festival including performance from home's residents

A Wakefield care home hosted its very own answer to Glastonbury.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 15th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Hepfest took place in the grounds of Hepworth House on Saturday (July 8) with performances from a variety of acts – and even from some of the home’s residents.

Those taking to the stage included Steve Walters, Many Voices Community Choir and the care home’s own group, the Hepworth Harmonies.

