Carehome.co.uk is a UK based care home review platform where residents, their families and their friends can rate care homes and leave comments about their experiences.

Reviewers are asked for their opinion on key parts of care home life.

Despite only being open for one year, Hepworth House at Stanley, was given five-star ratings in every review for cleanliness, care and support, food and drink, safety and security and overall experience.

Residents at Hepworth House with the certificate.

The carehome.co.uk awards highlight the most recommended care homes in the UK based on reviews.

The awards recognised Hepworth House’s impressive review score of 10/10 on the leading care home comparison site.

One review left for Hepworth House reads: “I have been a district nurse for nearly 40 years and have visited many care homes.

"I have never been in such a well-run and caring home. Everyone is friendly, compassionate and professional.

A member of staff with the carehome.co.uk award certificate.

"The home is welcoming, nothing is too much trouble. My mum always looks nice and well kept. Excellent place.’

Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, was thrilled to hear the news.

She said: “I am so incredibly proud of our team for making Hepworth House such a warm and caring home for our residents.

“We are so grateful the kind reviews submitted by our residents and their families.

"This award is testament to the daily dedication of our staff that makes Hepworth House such a wonderful place to live and work.”

Hepworth House is a purpose-built, luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.

All 66 bedrooms are ensuite, enabling the home to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner.

Ideal Carehomes is proud to be a carehome.co.uk ‘Top 20 Care Home Group’ for the third year running.

Residents enjoy all the facilities and activities in the home plus opticians, hairdressing, chiropody, newspapers and other benefits on an inclusive basis.

Ideal Carehomes employs a caring, compassionate and highly trained staff team who promote independence and personal choice for residents.

All Ideal Carehomes’ residents benefit from a variety of inspirational day spaces and landscaped gardens, plus a wide-ranging programme of activities.