Here are 10 jobs available now working for the Royal Family

If you're looking for work and thinking of a move, then how about working for the Royal family?

From being a personal secretary to a Princess to Sous Chef at Buckingham Palace, here are 10 that are being advertised today.

From being a personal secretary to a Princess to Sous Chef at Buckingham Palace, here are 10 that are being advertised today. (Getty Images)

Gardner at Buckingham Palace

With a starting salary of £18,1000 this is is a live-in position with meals provided. Working five days a week, caring for the gardens around Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace. Jobs include regular mowing, raking, re-seeding, planting, and helping 'shape the future of the gardens'.

You'll need to have a passion for horticulture, relevant experience and a good working knowledge of plants and turf care. You'll have to have a minimum qualification of Horticulture NVQ 2 (or similar) as well as experience in operating a wide range of garden machinery. Also, a clean C1 UK driving licence.

If this sounds interesting to you, click here for more information.

Retail and Admissions Assistant - Palace of Holyroodhouse

Starting salary of £9.45 per hour (£20,761.65 per annum, pro rata), plus lunch and training provided. Hours are full-time, around 40 hours a week.

There are thousands of visitors experience the palace of Holyroodhouse every year, and whether you're selling tickets or gifts, you'll be taking part in that experience.

You;ll need to be friendly, outgoing and be a team player. Numeracy and a good level of computer literacy are important and you'll have to be able to think on your feet.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Summer Visitor Services Team Leader - Buckingham Palace

A summer position that starts in June and ends in September. A starting salary of £11.56 per hour, plus lunch and training given.

A minimum of 300 hours for the four month contract, working over five days a week.

You'll be supporting the visitor services manager at the Palace, welcoming visitors and must be friendly, outgoing and a great communicator.

Friendly, outgoing and a great communicator, with the ability to motivate a team to deliver excellent visitor service, you’ll fit right in.

Click here for more information on this role.

Master of the Household’s Office at Buckingham Palace

A starting salary of £21,000, this is a live-in position (for which there is a salary adjustment) with meals provided.

Full time, five days.

You’ll deliver functions of all scales, from official lunches and receptions to state occasions. You'll also take care of guests from welcome to goodbye, making sure every person has an exceptional experience.

Your main workplace will be Buckingham Palace, but you will also travel to other Royal residences throughout the year.

Previous hospitality experience would be an advantage, but is by no means essential. You'll need to be friendly and approachable and enjoy communicating with all kinds of people.

Click here to find out more

Personal Secretary to HRH Princess Alexandra

Salary £30,000 - £33,000. Working 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday.

You will provide daily administrative support to Her Royal Highness and the wider team as required, including diary and correspondence management, responding to varied queries and event support, travel and logistics plans .

You will need extensive administration/secretarial experience, be discreet, with outstanding interpersonal and communication skills, you will be confident liaising with colleagues and external people at all levels.

A UK/EU driving license with your own transport will also be required.

To find out more click here

Seasonal Retail Assistant at Windsor Castle

Fixed term contract starting in June until September, £9.45 per hour.

Working full-time, you will have a warm and friendly personality, along with an accurate and detail focused approach to your work and a team player. Numeracy and a good level of computer literacy are important as are your customer service skills.

Click here to find out more about the post and apply.

Sous Chef at Buckingham Palace

Working Monday to Sunday, you will be working hands-on to deliver food to the highest standards. You will plan and develop menus for different events and alongside the head chef, you will motivate the kitchen team.

You will need to be an experienced chef with a background in premier catering, a thorough knowledge of the food industry and are trained in classical French cuisine.

Strong leadership skills will be absolutely vital. It's also important that you can follow up-to-date catering legislative requirements.

This role will be based in London, and will involve travelling to other Royal residences.

Click here to find out more.

Summer Retail Assistant at Buckingham Palace

A summer position starting in June and finishing in October.

£10.75 per hour, working a minimum of 300 hours for the duration of the contract.

When the doors of Buckingham Palace's State Rooms are opened to the public each August and September, hundreds of thousands of people come to visit and you will be part of a team that makes it special for them.

You have a warm and friendly personality, along with an accurate and detail focused approach to your work. You're also an excellent team player, with the ability to work flexibly and effectively even when things get busy.

Numeracy and a good level of computer literacy are important too. What's more, you're able to think on your feet, a key skill, considering you'll never know who you might serve next.

Click here for information.

Senior Conservator – Restorer of Upholstery

A permanent role at Windsor Home Park. £33,000 to £36,000, working 37.5 hours a week.

You'll be taking care of a collection of historical furniture, with many of the items still in use. You'll manage a wide range of upholstered furniture conservation and restoration projects, overseeing the production of varied upholstery schemes, considering latest industry methods, quality standards, comfort and the timescales needed.

You'll have experience in upholstery and soft furnishings conservation and restoration.

Click here to find out more.

Head of Learning at St James’s Palace

£50,000 - £53,000, working 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday.

As head of learning, you will lead a team to deliver an education programme across the Royal palaces.

Click here for further information.