Here are 11 bars, restaurants and cafes you should visit in Pontefract town centre and why

Did your favourite make the list?
1. The Bosphorus Bistro, Finkle Street
This restaurant serves authentic Greek and Turkish cuisine - and it's the only one of its kind in the town
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Blue Bell bar and eatery, Valley Road
The Blue Bell is serves variety of beverages and bites, including cocktails, stone baked pizza and tapas
Photo: Google Images
3. The Old Grocers, Beastfair
This microbrewery offers a wide selection of gins and craft beers from local brewers
Photo: Amanda Johnson
4. The Liquorice Cafe at Pontefract Castle
This cafe in the castle grounds offers coffee, treats and beautiful views of our most historic landmark
Photo: JPIMedia