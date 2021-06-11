Here are 11 bars, restaurants and cafes you should visit in Pontefract town centre and why

Here are 11 must-visit bars, restaurants and cafes in Pontefract town centre

By Olivia Hale
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:14 pm

Did your favourite make the list?

1. The Bosphorus Bistro, Finkle Street

This restaurant serves authentic Greek and Turkish cuisine - and it's the only one of its kind in the town

Photo: Google Maps

2. The Blue Bell bar and eatery, Valley Road

The Blue Bell is serves variety of beverages and bites, including cocktails, stone baked pizza and tapas

Photo: Google Images

3. The Old Grocers, Beastfair

This microbrewery offers a wide selection of gins and craft beers from local brewers

Photo: Amanda Johnson

4. The Liquorice Cafe at Pontefract Castle

This cafe in the castle grounds offers coffee, treats and beautiful views of our most historic landmark

Photo: JPIMedia

Pontefract
