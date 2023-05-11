News you can trust since 1852
Here are 12 pictures from Wakefield's The Lupset pub's weekend extravaganza

Here are 12 pictures from the Lupset’s bank holiday weekend non-stop coronation celebration.

By Shawna Healey
Published 11th May 2023, 14:00 BST

The pub on Horbury Road, Wakefield, welcomed royalist and party-lovers alike over the extended holiday weekend to mark the crowning of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort, Camilla.

Activities began on Friday May 5, with a retro hits theme night seeing in the bank holiday weekend.

And on the day of the coronation, last Saturday May 6, at Westminster Abbey, the pub hosted a garden party for children, which included games, inflatables, as well as a water fight.

On Sunday May 7, the Lupset hosted its ‘Big Garden Party’, to celebrate the new king and featured inflatables and games, charity stalls, in association with KidzAware, that included a tombola, as well as performances by the Infinity All Stars Cheerleaders and the majorettes.

Guests were encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket for that ‘real garden party feel’ but food stalls were available.

Gemma Woodhouse, landlady of The Lupset, said: “I’ve grown up in Lupset so to now be working on bringing back that special community feel it had 20 years ago when my family ran it and all drank here, made possible by the commitment of Mustard Pubs, is a true honour.

“To be able to do all that whilst hosting such an historic occasion like the coronation is a true high point for me.”

There was also live performance by Oasi2, the UK’s top Oasis tribute band in the garden.

And on Monday, the pub held a kids’ charity football games to raise money for the local community in association with junior football team Walton Utd Under 11s, .

Here are some pictures of the bank holiday weekend extravaganza at the Lupset pub.

1. Bank Holiday at the Lupset

Photo: Gemma Woodhouse

Due to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, we had an extra bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

2. An extra bank holiday

Photo: Gemma Woodhouse

The event had live music throughout the day from the UK's trop Oasis tribute band, Oasi2.

3. The UK's top Oasis tribute band

Photo: Gemma Woodhouse

Children got to enjoy the bouncy castle whilst the adults enjoyed a drink in the sun.

4. Drinks all round

Photo: Gemma Woodhouse

