Here are 14 of the best Chinese takeaways in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google reviews

Here are some of the best Chinese takeaways found across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google Reviews.
By Shawna Healey
Published 26th May 2023, 11:30 BST

For many a Chinese takeaway is the best indulgent treat.

Whether it's a mid-week treat or a Saturday night delight, there's never a bad time for a Chinese meal and there are many to choose from across the district, with most folk having a firm favourite.

These are the Chinese takeaways across the Wakefield area with a Google review of four stars or above.

Is your favourite Chinese takeaway on the list?

Here are the 14 best Chinese takeaways in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract according to Google Reviews.

142 Agbrigg Rd, Wakefield. 4.1 stars out of a possible 5 of Google Reviews.

Wakefield Chinese, formerly Golden City, found on 88 Balne lane, has a rating of 4.3 stars.

Kowloon Chinese takeaway at 221 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield has 4 stars.

