Here are some of the best Chinese takeaways found across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google Reviews.

For many a Chinese takeaway is the best indulgent treat.

Whether it's a mid-week treat or a Saturday night delight, there's never a bad time for a Chinese meal and there are many to choose from across the district, with most folk having a firm favourite.

These are the Chinese takeaways across the Wakefield area with a Google review of four stars or above.

Is your favourite Chinese takeaway on the list?

Lucky House 142 Agbrigg Rd, Wakefield. 4.1 stars out of a possible 5 of Google Reviews.

Wakefield Chinese, formerly Golden City, found on 88 Balne lane, has a rating of 4.3 stars.

Kowloon Chinese takeaway at 221 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield has 4 stars.

