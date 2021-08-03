Here are 17 jobs with Wakefield Council you can apply for now

If you're looking for work in Wakefield or the Five Towns there may be something here that you'd like to apply for.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:32 am
Whether you're looking for a head start in a new career, or just hoping to pick up a few hours part time, there's bound to be something for you in the below list.

Reception Assistant

St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, Barnsley Road, Wakefield,

Salary: starting salary: £10,463, 25 hours per week, Term time only, (Monday – Friday 8am-1pm)

Click here for more information.Covid Response Facilitators x 9

Various areas of Wakefield District

Salary: £20,092.00 - £21,748.00, Grade 5, 37 hour, Temporary

Click here for more information.Care Assistant

Hazel Garth, Hazel Road, Knottingley.

Salary: £10,960.86 - £11,179.94, Grade 4, 21 hours, Permanent

Click here for more informationFree School Meals Support Officer

County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield.

Salary: £9,656.00 to £9,849.00, grade 4. Based on 18.5 hours per week.

Click here for more informationResidential Worker (Casual)

Dacre Avenue Childrens Home, 9 Dacre Avenue, Wakefield.

Salary £13.20 - £14.37 per hour, Casual, Temporary.

Click here for more informationResidential Worker

Wasdale Road, 70 Wasdale Road, Wakefield.

Salary: £12,740.50 - £13,870.50, Grade 7, 18.5 hours, Permanent.

Click here for more informationAdministrative Assistant

Carrwood Road Depot, Carrwood Road, Castleford.

Salary £7,829.18 to £7,985.67, grade 4. Based on 15 hours per week.

For more information click hereTeaching Assistant (SEN)

Highfield School, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett.

Salary £14,127 - £15,292 (pro-rata for part time staff). Grade 5

Click here for more informationSupport Officer - Anglers

Anglers Country Park, Wintersett, Wakefield.

Salary £10,046 - £10,874 Grade 5. 18.5 hours. Permanent

Click here for more informationLeisure Assistant

Town Hall Normanton, High St, Normanton.

Salary £10.00 - £10.21 per hour, Casual, Permanent

Click here for more informationEarly Help Co-Ordinator

Town Hall Featherstone, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, Pontefract.

Salary £17,872.50 to £19,445.00 pro rata, grade 10. Based on 18.5 hours per week.

For more information click here.Team Leader - Home to School Transport

County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield.

Salary £16,117.00 to £17,364.00 pro rata. Grade 9. Based on 18.5 hours per week.

Click here for more information.Teaching Assistant x 2

Oakfield Park School, Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract.

Salary £13,318.70 - £14,416.44, Grade 5 Point 7, 29 hours 40 mins

Click here for more information.Care Assistant

Hazel Garth, Hazel Road, Knottingley,.

Salary £10,960.86 - £11,179.94, Grade 4, 21 hours, Permanen

For more information click hereNursery Practitioner

Happy Days Nursery, 1 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield.

For more information click hereLunchtime Supervisor

Halfpenny Lane J, I & N School, Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract.

Salary Grade 2, SCP 2 (£18,198 per annum, reduced to £1,229.59 per annum actual salary due to term time only)

Click here for more informationSenior Caretaker

Airedale Academy, Crewe Road, Airedale.

Salary £20,092 - £21,748 pa, G5 SCP 7-11, 37 hours per week, all year round.

Click here for more information

