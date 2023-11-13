News you can trust since 1852
Here are 19 celebrities who you may not know are from Wakefield and the Five Towns

Wakefield has produced so many amazing people, including some very famous faces.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Jan 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT

From actors to musicians and authors to athletes, there are lots of celebrities with links to the Wakefield district.

But how many of these high-profile people did you know had been born in the district?

Let us know and be sure to tell us any big names that we missed from the list!

Born in Wakefield, Cara Theobold was first known for her role as Ivy Stuart in the hit series Downton Abbey. She went on to score roles in The Syndicate, Together, Crazyhead, and Absentia. She also famously voices Tracer in the Overwatch games and short films.

1. Cara Theobold

Born in Wakefield, Cara Theobold was first known for her role as Ivy Stuart in the hit series Downton Abbey. She went on to score roles in The Syndicate, Together, Crazyhead, and Absentia. She also famously voices Tracer in the Overwatch games and short films.

Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract?

2. Helen Baxendale

Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract?

Best known for creating the fictional character Bridget Jones, Fielding was born and raised in Morley, and attended Wakefield Girls' High School.

3. Helen Fielding

Best known for creating the fictional character Bridget Jones, Fielding was born and raised in Morley, and attended Wakefield Girls' High School.

Brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman formed indie rock band The Cribs in Wakefield in 2001.

4. The Cribs

Brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman formed indie rock band The Cribs in Wakefield in 2001.

