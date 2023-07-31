News you can trust since 1852
We asked people to share their favourite hair salons and barbers

Here are 21 of the best hair salons and barbers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - according to you

We asked Express readers to name their favourite hair salons and barbers - and were bowled over by the response.
By leanne clarke
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:47 BST

More than 800 people came forward to share where they like to go for a trim.

Many shared how professional, warm and welcoming their hairdressers and barbers are.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most common recommendations shared by readers.

19 Hoyland Rd, Kettlethorpe Rd, Wakefield WF2 7HD.

1. Lou's Hair Room

19 Hoyland Rd, Kettlethorpe Rd, Wakefield WF2 7HD. Photo: s

19a Horbury Road, Ossett.

2. Gorgeous hair by Sheree

19a Horbury Road, Ossett. Photo: s

19 School Ln, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6PQ.

3. En Route Hair and Beauty

19 School Ln, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6PQ. Photo: s

167-169 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield WF2 9AB.

4. Janet Best Hair Design

167-169 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield WF2 9AB. Photo: s

