A number of spaces across Wakefield and the five towns have opened their doors to keep people warm during the winter months amid the cost of living crisis.

Wakefield’s Ridings Shopping Centre, libraries, community centres and churches across the district are some of the places offering hot drinks, entertainment and a warm space to stay.

Some of the venues offer games and puzzles, crafting, yoga sessions, cooking and recycling workshops.

Warm Spaces offer people places where they can gather for free, in a safe, heated and welcoming space, to enjoy a hot drink or food and some company, and with opportunities to take part in activities.

Film nights are to take place in December and January at one of the venues, and the district’s libraries are also welcoming people by offering free hot drinks, access to books, history, free wifi and more.

Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for Communities, Health and Poverty, said: “During this time of crisis we want everyone to know they are not alone and that we are here to help and support them.

“Our Warm Spaces are open to anyone and those who use them are guaranteed a very warm welcome and a friendly, inclusive atmosphere.

“I am also really pleased that many of our venues are also able to offer activities, as we all know that doing something you enjoy is a huge boost for physical and mental wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for for Communities, Health and Poverty,.

Here is a list of all 33 warm spaces across the Wakefield District.

Havercroft, Ryhill and Stanley

Havercroft and Ryhill Community Learning Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Mulberry Place, WF4 2BD.

Pontefract Library is one of the nine libraries across the district opening a warm space during the winter.

Opening times: Tuesday 9am to 4pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley Library

Address: Stanley Library, Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HU.

Opening times: Monday, Tuesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm. Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm. Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Central

Rainbow Hub

Address: 26 Duke of York Avenue, Portobello, WF2 7BY.

Opening times: Tuesday 5pm to 7pm and Saturday 11am – 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot drinks available: Yes.

St Swithuns Community Centre

Address: Arncliffe Road, Wakefield WF1 4RR.

Opening times: Monday to Wednesday 3.30pm to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Balne Lane Community Centre

Address: Balne Lane, WF2 0DP.

Opening times: Wednesday 9am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot drinks available: Yes.

St George's Community Centre

Address: Broadway, Lupset, WF2 8AA.

Opening times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am to 6.30pm. Tuesday and Thursday 9am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once per month on a Saturday or Sunday 5.30pm to 6.30pm – check social media for latest updates.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

The Ridings Shopping Centre – Peter Jones (upper mall), Crafting4Good (upper mall), The Hive (Management Suite), Make Space (Middle mall, Rainbow playrooms (upper mall)

Address: The Ridings Shopping Centre, Trinity Walk, WF1 1US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 3pm to 6pm. Thursday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 3pm to 6pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Leeds Gate

Address: Heath Common Caravan Park, WF1 5DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Monday 10.30am to 2.30pm, Wednesday 1pm to 3pm and Thursday 11am to 2pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Wakefield Library

Address: Wakefield One, Burton Street, WF1 2EB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 7pm. Tuesday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Sandal Library

Address: Sparable Lane off Barnsley Road, Sandal, WF1 5LJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 1pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Horbury

Horbury Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6HP.

Opening times: Monday 10am to 7pm, Tuesday 10am to 5pm, Wednesday 10am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Castleford and Ferrybridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airedale Library

Address: Airedale Library, The Square, WF10 3JJ.

Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 7pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Hot drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzwilliam Centre

Address: Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, Pontefract, WF9 5AP.

Opening times: To be confirmed.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferrybridge Community centre.

Address: Ferrybridge Community Centre, The Square, WF11 8PQ.

Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 12pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Methodist Church

Address: Powell Street, Castleford, WF10 1EL.

Opening times: Monday 7.30pm - 9pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Forum Library and Museum

Address: Carlton St, Castleford, WF10 1BB.

Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract and Knottingley

Pontefract Community Kitchen

Address: Unit 8. Horsefair House Horsefair Precinct Pontefract, WF8 1PE.

Opening times: Thursday 12pm to 7pm and Sunday 9.30am to 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Pontefract Library

Address: Shoemarket, Pontefract, WF8 1BD.

Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 7pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warm drinks available: Yes.

South Elmsall and Hemsworth

Millenium Hall

Address: Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2BJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Thursdays 4.30pm - 6pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

South Elmsall Library

Address: Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2AA,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Monday, 9.30am to 7pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Hemsworth Library

Address: Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 2pm, Thursday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday 9.30am to 4pm, and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Normanton and Featherstone

Normanton Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Market Street, Normanton, WF6 2AR.

Opening times: Monday and Friday from 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Warm drinks available: Yes.

Featherstone Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Victoria Street off Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BB.

Opening times: Monday from 9.30am to 6pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 5pm, Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 1pm.