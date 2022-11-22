Here are 33 'warm spaces' open across Wakefield for those struggling with heating and electricity bills this winter
More than two dozen ‘warm spaces’ have opened up across the district in a bid to ensure those who are most vulnerable are kept comfortable this winter.
A number of spaces across Wakefield and the five towns have opened their doors to keep people warm during the winter months amid the cost of living crisis.
Wakefield’s Ridings Shopping Centre, libraries, community centres and churches across the district are some of the places offering hot drinks, entertainment and a warm space to stay.
Some of the venues offer games and puzzles, crafting, yoga sessions, cooking and recycling workshops.
Film nights are to take place in December and January at one of the venues, and the district’s libraries are also welcoming people by offering free hot drinks, access to books, history, free wifi and more.
Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for Communities, Health and Poverty, said: “During this time of crisis we want everyone to know they are not alone and that we are here to help and support them.
“Our Warm Spaces are open to anyone and those who use them are guaranteed a very warm welcome and a friendly, inclusive atmosphere.
“I am also really pleased that many of our venues are also able to offer activities, as we all know that doing something you enjoy is a huge boost for physical and mental wellbeing.”
Here is a list of all 33 warm spaces across the Wakefield District.
Havercroft, Ryhill and Stanley
Havercroft and Ryhill Community Learning Centre.
Address: Mulberry Place, WF4 2BD.
Opening times: Tuesday 9am to 4pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Stanley Library
Address: Stanley Library, Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HU.
Opening times: Monday, Tuesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm. Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm. Saturday 10am to 1pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Wakefield Central
Rainbow Hub
Address: 26 Duke of York Avenue, Portobello, WF2 7BY.
Opening times: Tuesday 5pm to 7pm and Saturday 11am – 3pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
St Swithuns Community Centre
Address: Arncliffe Road, Wakefield WF1 4RR.
Opening times: Monday to Wednesday 3.30pm to 7pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Balne Lane Community Centre
Address: Balne Lane, WF2 0DP.
Opening times: Wednesday 9am to 1pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
St George's Community Centre
Address: Broadway, Lupset, WF2 8AA.
Opening times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am to 6.30pm. Tuesday and Thursday 9am to 5pm.
Once per month on a Saturday or Sunday 5.30pm to 6.30pm – check social media for latest updates.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
The Ridings Shopping Centre – Peter Jones (upper mall), Crafting4Good (upper mall), The Hive (Management Suite), Make Space (Middle mall, Rainbow playrooms (upper mall)
Address: The Ridings Shopping Centre, Trinity Walk, WF1 1US.
Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 3pm to 6pm. Thursday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 3pm to 6pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Leeds Gate
Address: Heath Common Caravan Park, WF1 5DB.
Opening times: Monday 10.30am to 2.30pm, Wednesday 1pm to 3pm and Thursday 11am to 2pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Wakefield Library
Address: Wakefield One, Burton Street, WF1 2EB.
Opening times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 7pm. Tuesday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Sandal Library
Address: Sparable Lane off Barnsley Road, Sandal, WF1 5LJ.
Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 1pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Horbury
Horbury Library
Address: Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6HP.
Opening times: Monday 10am to 7pm, Tuesday 10am to 5pm, Wednesday 10am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Castleford and Ferrybridge
Airedale Library
Address: Airedale Library, The Square, WF10 3JJ.
Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 7pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.
Hot drinks available: Yes.
Fitzwilliam Centre
Address: Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, Pontefract, WF9 5AP.
Opening times: To be confirmed.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Ferrybridge Community centre.
Address: Ferrybridge Community Centre, The Square, WF11 8PQ.
Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 12pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Trinity Methodist Church
Address: Powell Street, Castleford, WF10 1EL.
Opening times: Monday 7.30pm - 9pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Castleford Forum Library and Museum
Address: Carlton St, Castleford, WF10 1BB.
Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Pontefract and Knottingley
Pontefract Community Kitchen
Address: Unit 8. Horsefair House Horsefair Precinct Pontefract, WF8 1PE.
Opening times: Thursday 12pm to 7pm and Sunday 9.30am to 11.30am.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Pontefract Library
Address: Shoemarket, Pontefract, WF8 1BD.
Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 7pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
South Elmsall and Hemsworth
Millenium Hall
Address: Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2BJ.
Opening times: Thursdays 4.30pm - 6pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
South Elmsall Library
Address: Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2AA,
Opening times: Monday, 9.30am to 7pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Hemsworth Library
Address: Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY.
Opening times: Monday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 2pm, Thursday 9.30am to 6pm, Friday 9.30am to 4pm, and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Normanton and Featherstone
Normanton Library
Address: Market Street, Normanton, WF6 2AR.
Opening times: Monday and Friday from 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.
Featherstone Library
Address: Victoria Street off Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BB.
Opening times: Monday from 9.30am to 6pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 5pm, Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 1pm.
Warm drinks available: Yes.