The streets of the city centre were covered in rainbows and glitter yesterday as Wakefield Pride returned for the 16th year.

One of the main highlights of the colourful day was the Pride parade, with hundreds of revellers making their way to the main stage at Borough Road Car Park from Trinity Walk.

On the mainstage, Rhubarb Radio played some party tunes to get everyone in the mood before the opening ceremony and a performance from Xuberdance took place.

Thousands of visitors got to watch performances from Demi Leigh, Heather Francis, Tytania, The Starlets, Henri Pearlson, Channy, and Alex Party.

As well music from Trancend, Kelly Marie as Cher, Allan Jay, Kelly Llorenna of N-Trance fame, and a closing ceremony from drag queen hosts, Sordid Secret, Glitz Von Winkle, and Nicki French.

MP for Wakefield Simon Lightwood was also spotted attending the event. Writing on social media, Mr Lightwood said: “Fantastic afternoon at Wakefield Pride. It keeps getting bigger and better every year! Congratulations to the organisers.”

And the celebrations carried on into the night at after parties across pubs, clubs, and bars in the centre.

Here are 36 pictures from the massive event.

