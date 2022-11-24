Here are five things you can do to help Wakefield Hospice this Christmas

The charity is hoping to encourage donations through a range of activities.

Helen Knowles, director of income generation at the hospice, said: “We’ve got a fundraising event, gift or craft idea to suit everyone this festive season.

"We understand the current financial challenges facing many families this Christmas and are exceptionally grateful for whatever people are able to donate at this time.

The annual Wakefield Hospice santa dash will take place on Saturday, December 4.

“Whether you’re looking to have fun with friends or colleagues and raise a few pounds, get a bit active before or after the excesses of Christmas, or celebrate the life of someone special, there are some wonderful ways to support Wakefield Hospice.”

Here are five things you can do:

Light up a light – dedicate a light to a loved one on the tree of lights at Wakefield Cathedral.

Christmas tree collection service – minimum donation of just £15 per tree – collections from January 7 to 14.

Wakefield Hospice on Aberford Road.

Christmas cards and wreaths – With a lovely range of charity Christmas cards available to purchase, alongside handmade wreaths and wreath making kits.

Santa dash – A one mile fun run for the whole family on December 4, starting and finishing at Wakefield Cathedral. Every participant receives a Santa suit and finishers’ medal.

Wakefield Hospice 10k – road race and 1k fun run on March 19. Take advantage of the early bird prices and book today.

