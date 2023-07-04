A keen amatuer wildlife photographer has taken some incredible shots of Wakefield’s incredible not-so-little peregrine falcon chicks.

Matthew Rawley, 36, from the Pinderfields area, has captured the new peregrines at Wakefield Cathedral on camera.

In April, The Wakefield Peregrine Project welcomed two new additions.

The two chicks were the first falcons born to the project’s new female resident, after the previous female, who was in an established breeding pair, passed away last year.

And the peregrines, who are now in their adolescence, have a couple more weeks until they become fully mature.

Matthew said: “I love taking pictures of the peregrines, they are one of my favourite species of birds. I have always wanted to capture them in flight.

"I work at the M&S opposite the cathedral so I am always trying to get a good shot of them there, or in some of the other spots they like to visit.”

Peregrine falcons are the worlds' fastest animal reaching in excess of 200mph in a dive, which makes them very effective hunters catching their prey in mid-air.

And according to the RSPB, there are now 1,750 pairs breeding in the UK and can be recognised by its long, broad, pointed wings and a relatively short tail. It is blue-grey above, with a blackish top of the head and an obvious black 'moustache' that contrasts with its white face. Its breast is finely barred.

Peregrines are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act – improved legislation and protection has helped the birds to recover and they have now expanded into many urban areas.

However, they are still persecuted - birds are illegally killed to prevent predation on game birds and racing pigeons. They also have eggs and chicks taken for collections and falconry.

Here are nine photos of the incredible birds captured by Matthew Rowley.

1 . Here are eight pictures of Wakefield's peregrine falcons Here are eight pictures of the peregrine falcons at Wakefield Cathedral. Image: Matthew Hawley

2 . Peregrine falcons have nested at Wakefield Cathedral since 2015 Peregrine falcons have nested at Wakefield Cathedral since 2015. Image: Mathew Hawley.

3 . The latest peregrine falcons hatched in March The latest peregrine falcon chicks hatched in March. Image: Matthew Hawley.

4 . Mother's Day Wakefield's new female peregrine laid her first egg just after 4 p.m. on March 19. This makes it the second consecutive year in which the first egg of the season has appeared on Mother's Day. Image: Mathew Hawley.

