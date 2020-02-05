Here are some of your memories of the old Wakefield Market

In a flashback to the 1970's readers shared their childhood memories of the old market hall.

The indoor market was a town favourite, with the Wakefield community having great memories of toffee, records and second hand Tuesdays.

Our readers began to share their childhood memories on Facebook and what it was like for them visiting the market.

Simone Wood said: "I used to love going to look in the pet shop on the corner as a kid."

David Williams said: "The computer games shop upstairs, used to go every weekend with my pocket money for a new tape."

Lindsey Mosley said: "I stood on Wakefield market, Second hand Tuesday for 15 years people use to come from all over for it."

Chris Harrison: "Loved the market, great record stall on the balcony and the cafe served lovely run babas."

Memories came flooding back when looking through old photos of the indoor market.

Stephen Richard Knowles said: "My Great Grandma worked on the toffee stall on the outdoor market, I think it was called Toffee Smiths, the toffee was in waxed paper bags.

"I also used to buy Star Wars figures from a toy stall, he would let you rummage through the boxes to find any you hadn't got."

Ann Marsden-Milner said: "You could buy nearly anything I liked going upstairs and watching people walk round."

And Sharon Wright said: "I still have cooking equipment I bought from the stall in the middle, always telling my daughter about how my roasting tin is older than she is, made to last."

Heather Firth said: "I used to work outside on a slipper stall for a nice lady about 30 years ago."