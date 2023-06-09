Here are the 10 most expensive dog breeds to insure, including the English and French Bulldog

New research has revealed the 10 most expensive dog breeds to insure, with the English Bulldog taking the top spot.
Insurance specialists at A-Plan Insurance analysed data to discover the average monthly cost of pet insurance for different breeds in the UK to determine the ranking.
A spokesperson from A-Plan Insurance said: “Across the UK, 10 million households own a dog – they make loyal companions, reduce loneliness, and can generally improve our quality of life. Not to mention, daily dog walks increase physical activity, therefore benefitting our physical health.
“However, it’s important to consider the additional costs when owning a dog. While you may have the perfect dog breed in mind, the cost of insurance can vary across breeds due to things like hereditary conditions. So, it’s important to consider the price of insurance and not just the cost of the pet itself to ensure that it won’t set you back too much.”
1. English Bulldog
Taking the title of the most expensive dog breed to insure is the English Bulldog. They’re sweet-natured, excellent with children, and don’t require too much exercise – but with this breed, you can expect an average insurance cost of £66.50 a month, equating to £798 annually. Due to being flat-faced, English Bulldogs suffer from brachycephalic syndrome, which consists of long-term breathing problems as well as difficulty cooling down in warm weather. Photo: Getty
2. French Bulldog
Second on the list is the French Bulldog, descendants of the English Bulldog. The breed is favoured by many celebrities including David Beckham and Hugh Jackman, and their small size and quiet demeanour makes them loveable to say the least; however, the breed has an average cost of £54.73 each month, making that £656.76 a year. Not only are French Bulldogs are brachycephalic like the English Bulldog, but they are also prone to Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD), which causes problems like back and neck pain and difficulty walking. Photo: Getty
3. German Shepherd
Third is the German Shepherd, known to be one of the most loyal dog breeds, not to mention that they are one of the smartest. However, while these are desirable traits, insuring this breed will set you back £38.15 a month – or £457.80 a year. Over the years, German Shepherds have been bred to enhance some features which has led to lots of health issues, Hip Dysplasia being one of these; this condition consists of symptoms like groin pain and limping. Photo: Getty
4. Labrador Retriever
Fourth on the list is the Labrador Retriever. They are one of the most common breeds used for guide dogs, so their intelligence can’t be doubted; but the average cost of insurance for this breed is £31.24 a month, making that £374.88 annually. Labs are high at risk of Arthritis due to having problems with their joints, which can cause limping, a stiff walk, and irritability. Photo: Getty