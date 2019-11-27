Here are the Christmas opening times at Trinity Walk Wakefield

We're almost into December, so those trees will be getting decorated and the shops will be bustling with people buying gifts.
And what comes with that is late night shopping - so here's your guide to the opening times at Trinity Walk.
Please bear in mind though that each store controls their own opening times.
If you're visiting on a Thursday evening or weekends with the kids, don't forget to pop into see Santa in his grotto. He's there every Thursday from 4pm-6pm and Saturday and Sundays from 11am-3pm.
There is also free parking after 3pm on Thursdays until Christmas and it'll cost just 50p to park there all day on Sundays.
When is Trinity Walk open?
Thursday 5th December 9am to 8pm LATE NIGHT THURSDAY
Thursday 12th December 9am to 8pm LATE NIGHT THURSDAY
Monday 16th December 9am to 8pm
Tuesday 17th December 9am to 8pm
Wednesday 18th December 9am to 8pm
Thursday 19th December 9am to 8pm
Friday 22th December 9am to 8pm
Saturday 21st December 9am to 5.30pm
Sunday 22nd December 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday 23rd December 9am to 8pm
Tuesday 24th December 9am to 5.30pm CHRISTMAS EVE
Wednesday 25th December CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY
Thursday 26th December 9am to 5.30pm BOXING DAY BANK HOLIDAY
Friday 27th December 9am to 5.30pm
Saturday 28th December 9am to 5.30pm
Sunday 29th December 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday 30th December 9am to 5.30pm
Tuesday 31st December 9am to 5.30pm NEW YEARS EVE
Wednesday 1st January 10.30am to 4.30pm NEW YEARS DAY
Thursday 2nd January 9am to 5.30pm BACK TO NORMAL TRADING HOURS