Here are the Christmas opening times at Trinity Walk Wakefield

We're almost into December, so those trees will be getting decorated and the shops will be bustling with people buying gifts.

And what comes with that is late night shopping - so here's your guide to the opening times at Trinity Walk.

Please bear in mind though that each store controls their own opening times.

If you're visiting on a Thursday evening or weekends with the kids, don't forget to pop into see Santa in his grotto. He's there every Thursday from 4pm-6pm and Saturday and Sundays from 11am-3pm.

There is also free parking after 3pm on Thursdays until Christmas and it'll cost just 50p to park there all day on Sundays.

When is Trinity Walk open?

Thursday 5th December 9am to 8pm LATE NIGHT THURSDAY

Thursday 12th December 9am to 8pm LATE NIGHT THURSDAY

Monday 16th December 9am to 8pm

Tuesday 17th December 9am to 8pm

Wednesday 18th December 9am to 8pm

Thursday 19th December 9am to 8pm

Friday 22th December 9am to 8pm

Saturday 21st December 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday 22nd December 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday 23rd December 9am to 8pm

Tuesday 24th December 9am to 5.30pm CHRISTMAS EVE

Wednesday 25th December CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Thursday 26th December 9am to 5.30pm BOXING DAY BANK HOLIDAY

Friday 27th December 9am to 5.30pm

Saturday 28th December 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday 29th December 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday 30th December 9am to 5.30pm

Tuesday 31st December 9am to 5.30pm NEW YEARS EVE

Wednesday 1st January 10.30am to 4.30pm NEW YEARS DAY

Thursday 2nd January 9am to 5.30pm BACK TO NORMAL TRADING HOURS