Here are the jobs available now at Wakefield's Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre
If you're looking for work, whether it be full time or part time, one of these vacancies might be of interest.
These are the stores at Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre that are looking for staff at the moment.
1. Debenhams
The Trinity Walk store is on the lookout for Christmas staff.
jpimedia
2. Roman
Assistant manager wanted for the Trinity Walk store.
jpimedia
3. Pandora
Temporary sales advisors for Christmas at Trinity Walk.
jpimedia
4. Clintons
A supervisor is needed 16 hours per week at the Trinity Walk branch.
other
View more