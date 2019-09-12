Here are the jobs available now at Wakefield's Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre

These are the stores at Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre that are looking for staff at the moment.

1. Debenhams The Trinity Walk store is on the lookout for Christmas staff. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Roman Assistant manager wanted for the Trinity Walk store. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Pandora Temporary sales advisors for Christmas at Trinity Walk. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Clintons A supervisor is needed 16 hours per week at the Trinity Walk branch. other Buy a Photo

View more