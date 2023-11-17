News you can trust since 1852
Here are the top rated restaurants, cafes and eateries in Wakefield according to TripAdvisor

By James Carney
Published 17th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

All information courtesy of TripAdvisor and correct at time of publication.

1. Corarima

Rated 1st in Wakefield on 473 reviews. 10 Cross Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BW Photo: NW

2. Syhiba

694 reviews. Rated 2nd restauant in Wakefield. 17 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE Photo: JOHN CLIFTON

3. The Sun

713 reviews. Rated 1st in Wakefield for quick bites. Leeds Road, Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield, WF3 3HF. Picture by Google Photo: Google

4. Estabulo

2,326 reviews. 3rd best restaurant in Wakefield. 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield Photo: Bruce Rollinson

