The awards aim to recognise and raise the awareness of local people and independent businesses that champion communities in their own way or in the markets they serve.

Eight-year-old Alba Stogden of Pontefract and seven-year-old Ada Butterfield have been shortlisted for Young Achiever of the Year and Abbi Jones from Castleford; Karen Stockhill of Ossett, and Tracy Foster from Pontefract are up for the Volunteer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Urban Commune and Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Brass Band in South Elmsall, have been shortlisted for the Community Arts Award and Victoria Fox has been shortlisted for Inspirational Individual of the Year.

Almost two dozen Wakefield and Pontefract businesses and inspirational people have been shortlisted at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

FDS Director Services Limited, Lace and Co in Horbury and Muddy Pawz Limited have been shortlisted for Independent Business of the Year.

Barkleys Dog Training Academy and The Yorkshire Lime Company are both shortlisted for the New Starter Business of the Year.

Leanne Jakeman has been shortlisted for Business Woman of the Year and Lace and Co from Horbury has been shortlisted for the Customer Service award.

Plus Chris Dyson, from Pontefract, and Kews Burrow Social Club are both shortlisted for the Local Fundraiser of the Year category.

Ada Butterfield has been shortlisted for the Young Achiever award.

My Eco Baby C.I.C; Ossett Brewery; Redrow Homes, and Wakefield’s Trinity Walk Shopping Centre have all been shortlisted for Charitable Business of the Year and Tracy Foster, from Pontefract, has been nominated for the Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards was founded by businesswomen Joanne Maltby and Melanie Malcolm. They both saw an opportunity to recognise and raise the awareness of local people and independent companies in the region.

This year’s awards take place on Friday, June 9 in Leeds.

Pontefract’s Rob Burrow’s daughter and 2022 winner of the Yorkshire Choice Young Achiever of the Year Award, Macy, will be performing on stage at the gala dinner.

Tracy Foster has been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year and the Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently a student at Scala Performing Arts School in Horsforth, Leeds, the 11-year-old is already an accomplished young performer.

She was recently named Youngster of the Year at the West Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of Strictly Ballroom and performed in the chorus of the 2022 production of Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield.

To see the full list of nominees and to vote, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lime Company has been nominated for the New Starter Business of the Year. Pictured: Lee Gillard, co-owner of the company.

Eight-year-old Alba Stogden has been nominated for the Young Achiever Award.