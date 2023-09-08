Here are the WDH 'Love Where You Live' awards finalists as voting set to open

Watch more videos on Shots!

This year has seen a record number of entries for the awards with a panel whittling down 201 nominations to just 29 finalists in eight categories.

The Love Where You Live Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 2 and the top three in each category take home a cash prize of £200, £100 or £50 thanks to event sponsors, Tivoli.

WDH’s Chief Executive, Andy Wallhead, said: “The calibre of entries this year has been unbelievable and continues to grow year on year.

"The increase in nominations is testament to the work everyone within our communities is doing to make Wakefield a better place for everyone.

"I look forward to meeting all of the finalists later in the year and thanking them personally for all the time they dedicate to helping other people.”

WDH has rewarded almost 100 groups and individuals since the awards began in 2011 with over £25,000 of prizes given out.

Voting opens on Monday, September 11 and will close on Friday, October 6. Visit the voting website here.

The finalists are:

Arts and Culture

Community Choir WakefieldFriarwood FestivalVibe Fitness

Best Garden

Dewsbury Road Gardening ClubJohn HawesClifford Isles

Digital in the Community

Portobello Community ForumWarwick Community GroupOssett Through the Ages

Working with Young People

Crofton Young People Association

Rycroft Youth ClubPOUCH (Parents of Unique Children)

Working with Older People

BLESSSenior Citizens Support GroupNewfield Oldies

Young Achiever

Billy HallLilly GoodallFaith Batchelor

Community Champion

Dean DarleyMonica GrahamAmy OakleyPhil Cook