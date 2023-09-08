Here are the WDH 'Love Where You Live' awards finalists as voting set to open
This year has seen a record number of entries for the awards with a panel whittling down 201 nominations to just 29 finalists in eight categories.
The Love Where You Live Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 2 and the top three in each category take home a cash prize of £200, £100 or £50 thanks to event sponsors, Tivoli.
WDH’s Chief Executive, Andy Wallhead, said: “The calibre of entries this year has been unbelievable and continues to grow year on year.
"The increase in nominations is testament to the work everyone within our communities is doing to make Wakefield a better place for everyone.
"I look forward to meeting all of the finalists later in the year and thanking them personally for all the time they dedicate to helping other people.”
WDH has rewarded almost 100 groups and individuals since the awards began in 2011 with over £25,000 of prizes given out.
Voting opens on Monday, September 11 and will close on Friday, October 6. Visit the voting website here.
The finalists are:
Arts and Culture
Community Choir WakefieldFriarwood FestivalVibe Fitness
Best Garden
Dewsbury Road Gardening ClubJohn HawesClifford Isles
Digital in the Community
Portobello Community ForumWarwick Community GroupOssett Through the Ages
Working with Young People
Crofton Young People Association
Rycroft Youth ClubPOUCH (Parents of Unique Children)
Working with Older People
BLESSSenior Citizens Support GroupNewfield Oldies
Young Achiever
Billy HallLilly GoodallFaith Batchelor
Community Champion
Dean DarleyMonica GrahamAmy OakleyPhil Cook
Community GroupSWAT (Smawthorne Welfare Action Group)BLESSAiredale Child and Baby BankSharing is Caring Uniform BankMillenium SupportHemsworth Keep It CleanPontefract Community Kitchen