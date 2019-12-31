Here are which Wakefield chemists are open over the New Year

Opening times for chemists across the district on New Year's Day have been announced.

Lloyd's Pharmacy at Trinity Walk is open 9am to 5pm.

Hughes Chemists on Madeley Road is open 9am to 11am.

Exel Chemist High Street in Normanton is open 10am to noon.

Airedale Pharmacy on Elizabeth Court is open 11am to 1pm.

Medichem Pharmacy on Stuart Road in Pontefract is open 10am to noon.

Kingfisher Chemist on Kirkgate, Boots Pharmacy on the catherdal precinct, Carlton Pharmacy on Station Road in Castleford, Boots Pharmacy on Beastfair in Pontefract, and Boots Pharmacy in Castleford, and are all closed.