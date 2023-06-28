The fun-packed children’s festival, specifically designed for under 10s, will visit Thornes Park on Saturday, July 8, and Pontefract Park on Tuesday, August 15, open from 11.30am to 5pm.

The event will be filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under fives area, high energy inflatables and more!

Some of Funtopia’s most popular attractions include a 110ft giant inflatable obstacle course, farmyard, construction zone and Cozy Coup Car Club, an under fives area with inflatables, soft play and ride ons, water fights and giant bubble making arena.

All of the activities and games are included in the price of entry. But visitors are advised that some activities have height/age restrictions attached. Autism-friendly sessions will run from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The Wakefield Express and Pontefract and Castleford Express have teamed up with Funtopia to offer lucky readers a chance to win two free children’s tickets to the upcoming events in Thornes Park and Pontefract Park.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question: How long is Funtopia’s giant inflatable obstacle course?

Please email your entries to [email protected] - please include the subject line Funtopia ticket competition.

Entries must be received by 2pm on Tuesday, July 4. The winners will be notified by 2pm on Wednesday, July 5.