According to the BBC weather experts, there will be light snow on Tuesday, followed by heavy snow on Thursday.

The area could see sleet showers as early as Sunday.

The district is set to experience another round of cold weather, as the Met Office predicts snow to fall as a result of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

Heavy snow is being forecast to fall in Wakefield next week as temperatures set to plummet.

According to the latest forecast, high pressure will dominate the weather today, giving way to colder conditions overnight and into the weekend.

The Met Office predicts the area of high pressure that is currently over Scotland will move west early next week, allowing a northerly airflow to sweep across the UK.

Cold temperatures and widespread freezing conditions are forecast for the entire country, with snow falling in the northern and eastern regions.

The Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond also warned snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

He said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week. Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

The Met Office said the cold spell is most likely to continue by the middle of next week, though there is some uncertainty in the forecast, there is less chance that milder air will move in from the South West.

It said: “There could be a spell of snow for a time before turning to rain if the milder air moves in. Whether this occurs, and how far north across the UK this milder air progresses is still uncertain and details will be determined with a shorter lead time.”